In a proactive and smart move, Milton Borough council members last week approved funding for a social worker to partner with the police to handle a growing number of cases involving mental health and social services.
Milton borough officials and members of the police department think the pairing might be the first one in the region. When other Valley communities see what impact the arrangement can have on police and community members, we hope it isn’t the last partnership.
The pilot program will be paid for with a reallocated $43,465 originally from the borough’s Community Block Development Program. It was unanimously approved. Borough officials say they will seek a long-term source of funding for the program.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the initiative can be a great service to ease some tension created during a critical response. An increasing number of calls to 911 and handled by police deal with mental health and social services, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 and more people spent time at home.
“I don’t see that going anywhere but up,” Zettlemoyer said of the call volume. Zettlemoyer called the program “unique and great” for the community. Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the employee will not be a police officer, but rather a social worker in the police department to handle social services calls.
According to the American Psychological Association, about one in five police calls for service involve a mental health or substance use crisis. As is the case in Milton, that number is rising.
In many instances, early communication and clarity are the keys when the initial emergency calls are made.
A report from the National Alliance on Mental Illness notes that police are “trained to maintain control and ensure safety,” so having as much information as possible is vital. “When an officer arrives at your home, say ‘this is a mental health crisis,’” NAMI recommends.
Having a trained social worker available at the point of initial contact will help. Perhaps there are calls that won’t end up in the hands of overworked law enforcement personnel, incidents that can be handled by properly trained mental health experts to the benefit of the community members and police.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.