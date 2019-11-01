I wish to respond to Robert Beck’s letter to the editor in The Daily Item (Oct 27) critical of efforts by the Lewisburg Borough Council to proclaim to those who are LGBTQ that they are welcome in our community. As a resident of Union County I want to say that I would be glad for all that our county can do to welcome those who might feel rejected. Those who are in a minority often feel excluded.
I wish to speak out in favor of those who desire to build bridges that bring us together rather than building walls that separate us and shut out those who are different. I would be pleased to live in a county that knows how to show mercy and kindness rather than exclusion.
Rev. Joseph Lingenfelter,
Mifflinburg