Recently, it was announced that Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities will be administratively merging. All three of them will remain open, and each will have a specialty. It was also announced that three state universities in western Pennsylvania will also be consolidated.
Administrative mergers of these universities make good sense because the baby boom generation is long gone and there are fewer students to fill the empty seats. This action makes it possible to cut costs without affecting educational choice or quality.
There are 500 public schools in Pennsylvania and many of them could and should be merged administratively to cut costs and increase innovative solutions for improving student academic achievement, and because administrative mergers make good cents.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove