In 2004, the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation founded Mesothelioma Awareness Day on Sept. 26 as a day to bring more attention to this not-so-familiar disease, promote fundraising, and advocate for the patients and family members that this cancer affects.
Affecting anywhere from the lining of the lungs to the lining of the heart, mesothelioma is often looked at as a fatal cancer with a short life expectancy. How is this disease caused? Time and time again we look toward one culprit. Asbestos.
Asbestos is a carcinogenic mineral used in copious amounts of building, construction, and consumer products throughout the 20th century. While it was initially known for its outstanding ability to resist heat and incredible use for sound-proofing, it later was discovered as one of the main sources of sickness throughout both the veteran and blue collar occupational community.
Breathing in or swallowing disturbed asbestos fibers are actually done unknowingly. These fibers are dense; however, microscopic making it next to impossible to know if you’ve come into contact. This is also the key reason why most mesothelioma cancer diagnoses come as a shock or are discovered much later, after the cancer has developed into terminal stages.
While we recognize mesothelioma awareness day, it’s important for us to note that for some people, mesothelioma awareness day is everyday. Each year, approximately 3,000 people in the United States alone will be told they have mesothelioma cancer. The average prognosis for those diagnosed is less than one year, resulting in more than 2,500 deaths annually.
This Thursday, support a community that deserves the recognition not just one day a year, but whenever you can. Wear blue in honor of mesothelioma’s color and make sure to post photos, quotes and activities about the day with the hashtag #curemeso across social channels.
Bridget Rooney works for mesothelioma.com as an expert writer in the rare disease space and advocates for a global ban on asbestos.