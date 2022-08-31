More and more Valley communities are finding ways to make emergency notifications more accessible, taking advantage of improving technology to keep residents safe and informed.
Sunbury is the latest municipality to consider upgrading its notification system. City officials are discussing the possibility of adding emergency notifications through text message, a wise investment.
Today’s technology allows us to be as connected as we want, in both a good and bad way. While some have difficulty disconnecting when sick, away on vacation or just taking a few hours off, there are moments — emergencies certainly come to mind — where getting the information to as many people quickly is imperative.
Today’s advancement in smartphones and smartwatches can prove a valuable tool in keeping people informed. Several Valley municipalities already send out alerts to subscribers. The alerts can be as simple as a reminder of a public meeting to as urgent as a road closure, water advisory or emergency declaration.
During a meeting last week, Sunbury officials revisited the text alert system. It first came up last year when city residents complained about parking issues during snowstorms and a lack of communication. City administrator Derrick Backer said officials are revisiting the option.
“We are in contact with a local entity that currently utilizes an emergency contact notification system to see if there is a way to ‘piggyback’ off their system or if their system would work for us,” Backer said, also noting the city is considering resurrecting its alert siren.
We agree with Mayor Josh Brosious, who said the message system is the right step, giving city officials and residents the information they need immediately, during moments when seconds can matter.
“The message system is a vital communication system we need to have in Sunbury,” Brosious said. “We need to be able to let our residents be aware of emergencies occurring in the city and important announcements of information.”
We understand not everyone uses the available technology, so old-school methods will still need to be in place. However, technology is available that can send out an alert in multiple ways — by phone, text, email, social media message — with just one click.
Anything local officials can do to get critical, time-sensitive information into the residents’ hands as quickly as possible is worth seriously exploring.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.