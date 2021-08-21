Pennsylvania’s history is a story of resource extraction coupled with a dismal failure to hold corporations accountable to the impacts of pollution and environmental degradation left in its wake. Adding urgency to our state’s stewardship failures is a burgeoning climate catastrophe, the existential crisis of our time.
Guided by science and common sense, we are advocating for responsible energy development that addresses the climate-harming emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases.
This challenge is especially evident in Pennsylvania, the second-largest natural gas producing state in the nation and third largest emitter of greenhouse gas pollution. Emissions of methane from oil and gas operations and related infrastructure pose a clear and present danger if left unchecked. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, over 80% more so than C02 in the short term. As fracked gas fouls our air and hyper-warms the planet, climate-related hazards including heavy rains, floods, increased fire risk, debilitating heat waves, and sea level rise will prove devastating to citizens and communities in this area and around the globe.
The new administration in Washington has signaled its intention to regulate methane emissions from existing oil and gas infrastructure. President Biden reinforced this at his Leaders Summit on Climate in April by calling for the U.S. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. Governor Tom Wolf has instructed his Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to move deliberately on a rulemaking currently underway that would cut these emissions from existing operations, including the tens of thousands of pieces of equipment that contribute to the problem statewide. And there’s the rub: as Pennsylvania goes on climate, so goes the nation — our emissions are a big part of the problem. We must be a part of the solution.
One glaring omission in the draft methane rule is the exclusion of the low-producing wells that are responsible for almost half the methane emissions problem. A 2020 report by Environmental Defense Fund found that Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry emits over 1.1 million tons of methane pollution annually, which is over 15 times what is reported to DEP. Nearly 500,000 tons alone come from low-producing wells.
According to research conducted last year by University of Cincinnati’s Dr. Amy Townsend-Small, “Some wells were emitting all or more of the reported gas produced at each well, or venting gas from wells with no reported gas production. “Marginal or “stripper” wells that produce less than 15 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day number nearly 700,000 across the U.S. It is these marginal wells that are a disproportionate source of emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) relative to their oil and gas production. In her August 2020 research, Dr. Small estimates that “oil and gas wells in this lowest production category emit approximately 11% of total annual CH4 from oil and gas production in the EPA greenhouse gas inventory, although they produce about 0.2% of oil and 0.4% of gas in the US per year.” Dr. Small’s research was conducted in the Appalachian Basin, so these figures hit extremely close to home – and the amount of methane pollution relative to actual energy production is staggering.
Considering that most methane leaks and emissions can be easily spotted and remedied, methane pollution is the antithesis of responsible energy development. The solution is regular inspections of all operations coupled with strict requirements to comply.
Pennsylvania is on its way to comprehensive methane rules and has the potential to show leadership on the economy and stewardship of our air, land, and water. But it’s just a start. We will continue to face challenges like the airborne virus that ground the world to a halt over the past year. The global pandemic speaks volumes to the continued need to build resiliency into all our ecosystems and move to a zero-emissions economy as quickly as possible.
As Ronald Reagan said, “Preservation of the environment is not a liberal or conservative challenge. It’s common sense.” We know the challenge ahead of us and what concrete action looks like. Residents in drilling country and beyond are united behind this common purpose and stand ready to help.
Robert Cross is president of Responsible Drilling Alliance, a non-profit education and advocacy organization based in Lycoming County with a focus on issues related to fracking and climate change. www.rdaPA.org