‘Beating a dead horse” is an idiom for wasting your time. Nevertheless, some issues are just too important to throw in the towel too fast, and education is one of them. That’s because teachers, professors, administrators, bureaucrats, and unions have tremendous influence when it comes to forming impressionable young minds. Regrettably, not all their methods and motivations are orientated toward excellence.
In my reply to retired Bucknell professor Robert Beard’s essay, “Importance of education in politics” (Sept. 22) I called out his sanctimony, anti-Trump vitriol, and economy-wrecking nonsense. I also raised concerns about woke philosophy, gender confusion, his universal civics notion, as well as the sad state of education.
Unfortunately, his Oct. 19 follow-up, “The meaning of woke” provided nothing meaningful in return. My analysis was dismissed with a subtle Ad hominem slap, implying that I’m just another misinformed MAGA education suppressor duped by Fox News. In other words, shut up and let the pros handle the classroom.
Informal fallacies are taboo, and linguistics professors know that. They’re lowbrow rhetorical bombs, designed to marginalize dissenting voices or shut down conversations.
Instead of developing arguments on the aforementioned issues, Mr. Beard proceeded to put readers in snooze mode, by giving them an inconsequential grammar lesson. This was a lame attempt to separate leftists from woke baggage.
Next, came a rambling history lecture intentionally fixated on tragedies and oblivious to triumphs. Properly contextualized history imparts wisdom; Beard-style history is a sledgehammer routinely used to tear down Western Civilization.
Mr. Beard is pleased that students have rich sources of information on the web, hundreds of TV networks, and social media. I can only imagine, what he considers a rich source of information. It probably doesn’t include the most read text in human history, “The Holy Bible.”
Also, his suggestion to move past black-and-white labels puzzled me. If we don’t apply terms to concepts or accept their universality communications end, and without communications, there’s no need for linguistics professors or any other professor for that matter. How could he say such a thing? Then it hit me— relativism! Once that contradiction is accepted every other sociopolitical absurdity falls into place.
Newspaper opinion pages are good places to vent, inform, learn, and sharpen your fallacy detection skills. However, if readers want to “up their game” on logic, philosophy, and education start by reading the 1850s literary gem, “The Idea of a University,” written by John Henry Newman.
Trigger warning: After reflecting on Newman’s arguments, you may feel disappointed if you find out that your very expensive college education was lacking; or at best, just a fuzzy snapshot of God’s great big beautiful masterpiece called “Life.”
By the way, I was a long-time Democrat who changed his voter registration to “non-affiliated.” Now, I vote Republican sometimes holding my nose, but I absolutely refuse to follow the new breed of sophists, eugenicists, race baiters, fear mongers, control freaks, and objective reality deniers who transformed the once patriotic “working persons” Party of FDR, JFK, and MLK, into a political safe space for every irrational soul-corrupting whim under the sun.
That Mr. Beard is a direct consequence of woke progressivism or whatever else you’re calling it these days.
A parting thought — like Dante, we the people are lost in dark woods. Unlike Dante, our story won’t end as a “Divine Comedy,” especially if we keep speeding down a “woke” dead-end street as if it was a highway to utopia.
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.