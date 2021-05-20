Suggestions to close schools are many times met with protests.
Some people don’t like change. Some people don’t like to see a school district project with a $52.5 million price tag. Many people don’t like to see a place connected to their childhood on the chopping block.
Last week, an architectural firm hired by Danville Area School District suggested to directors the abandonment of Danville Middle School.
The plan doesn’t involve construction of a new building, but adding on to the existing high school to accommodate seventh- and eighth-grade students. Sixth-graders would move to Liberty Valley Intermediate School with age-adjacent fourth- and fifth-graders. Third-graders from that school would move to Danville Primary School, which currently houses Danville Head Start and kindergarten through second grades.
The project also requires movement of athletic fields to farmland owned by the Danville State Hospital. Seeding of those fields, according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle, would take two years, so the project would take until at least 2025 to be completed.
The district voted to spend up to nearly $100,000 on engineering, site designs and permits to move the ballfields, a seeming step toward the inevitable acceptance of the plan or at least a rendition of it.
Decisions on projects like this should not be made lightly. They also need to be made based on logic, an outcome rarely arrived at when looking through rose-colored glasses. Discussions about all of it must be done in public with as much transparency as possible.
The middle school is aging and flood-prone.
Consolidating more students to the district’s main campus on State Hospital Drive makes sense from a logistics standpoint.
Architect Mike Kelly said the study didn’t just look at buildings but was also developed using input from school leaders regarding best use of classroom space.
He said discussions will continue.
The study and plan will be a hot topic of discussion among district employees and officials and Danville-area residents in the coming weeks leading up to the next board meeting June 9.
Is this a good plan? A bad plan? A decision that should be left up to new school board members who will be elected in November?
Now is the time to ask questions, make suggestions, voice opinions and attend the next board meeting, at which only people in person will be able to participate.