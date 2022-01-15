The New York Times was the first to report on Thursday that the Republican National Committee had sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying it was preparing to require candidates seeking the GOP’s nomination for president to sign a pledge to not participate in any debates the commission sponsors.
According to the Times, which obtained a copy of the letter, a vote on this plan is scheduled for the Committee’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City in February.
I’ve got to admit, with all the other things going on all around us right now, I had a tough time getting worked up about this. Seems like there are a few more pressing issues both major parties should be concerned about.
But it did get me thinking about the history of televised presidential debates and how, in many ways, they have devolved into over-hyped reality shows that are little more than gotcha affairs with more attention on sizzle than steak.
I’m old enough to remember when there were no presidential debates. After the first one in 1960 between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy, there wasn’t another until 1976, between challenger Jimmy Carter and incumbent Gerald R. Ford.
The first Kennedy-Nixon debate, which according to the History Channel website was viewed by more than 70 million Americans, is probably best known for the disparity of opinion of those who listened to it on radio and those who watched it on TV. Most radio listeners called the first debate a draw or felt Nixon had won, the website points out, while Kennedy “won over the 70 million television viewers by a broad margin.”
JFK appeared young and tan and looked directly to the camera. Nixon did not. Nixon fared better in the subsequent three televised debates, the History Channel says, but the first one is the one most remember.
There wasn’t another televised debate with the two major party candidates for 16 years. President Lyndon B. Johnson turned down requests to debate the Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater in 1964. That was followed by Nixon, unwilling to go down that road again, saying no in both 1968 and 1972 to Hubert H. Humphrey and George McGovern, respectively.
Ford and Carter did debate in 1976. Four years later, Carter, the incumbent, refused to be part of what would have been a League of Women Voters planned three-candidate debate including Republican Ronald Reagan and independent candidate John Anderson. (They went ahead with just Anderson and Reagan.)
Carter did end up in a one-on-one debate with Reagan that year and Reagan, the polished former actor got off the line of the night, asking the audience: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”
There have been presidential debates every four years since then, run since 1988 by the bi-partisan Commission.
I don’t really know what it might mean for the future of presidential debates, if the Republican National Committee moves forward with its current plan.
I do agree with the Republican Party on one element of its concern. In 2020, with both absentee and early voting expanded due to the pandemic, more than one million ballots had been cast before the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. The GOP has been pushing the commission to host a debate before early voting begins in 2024. That seems like a no-brainer to me.
As for the rest — moderators, format, location, audience, etc. — those are the kind of details that got worked out before there was a Commission and can probably get worked out again, if we really think it is worth the trouble.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.