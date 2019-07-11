Thank you for piquing our interest in the historic business of the Susquehanna Valley with your recent series of articles.
For those who might wish to learn more about the former Murray, Dougal and Company, presently ACF Industries, Homer F. Folk wrote a wonderful book titled “Milton Car Works, Milton PA.”
A lifelong Miltonian, Homer retired as manager of the pressed steel department of ACF. He went on to author several books including, “Milton Pennsylvania and the Printed Word,” chronicling the history of the present day Standard-Journal newspaper. Both of these books and Homer’s other works are available at the Milton Public Library.
Mindelle Bartholomew,
Milton