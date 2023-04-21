On Sunday 4/2/23 Mr. Codger wrote about his “meditation and mindfulness” routine which he claims to give him calm and reassurance of peace. I found this article quite amusing, almost choked on my cheerios, and had a good chuckle after reading it.
I believe the Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson, the “Loooove and Peace” candidate would be his most likely pick for the Oval Office! His belief that more of this “meditation and mindfulness” is needed to work toward peace for all might be theoretically ideal, but can you imagine bringing that method to the current leaders of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, adversaries all, and watch their reaction to that suggestion.
While he is prancing around in La La Land, apparently unaware of the current world situation, or just ignoring it, his revered president, the same person responsible for the Afghanistan debacle costing the needless deaths of 13 brave American servicemen, jokes about ice cream when he should be addressing very serious situations. Perhaps they sip from the same Kool-Aid!
This inept administration is certainly not doing anything to eliminate any of the damaging situations our country is now experiencing. This administration is responsible for our high food and gas prices, high interest rates, weakened law enforcement, supports BLM and Antifa thugs, abortion as a birth control method, free and open borders, drugs pouring across our borders, and difficulty in acting against aggressors such as China (read Chinese spy balloon allowed to fly freely over our country gathering delicate military communications and specific military operational information allowing it to complete its mission before it was destroyed).
I can agree with Mr. Codgers willingness to bring peace to all. But peace is best achieved by strength and military readiness, something this current administration is unwilling to provide. I also agree that the Eagles are one great band with many great songs to their credit.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown