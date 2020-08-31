Congressman Fred Keller’s column in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Item tries to convince us that President Trump deserves a second term because the president did such a great job growing the economy. Mr. Keller points out that the economy was really humming along at the end of 2019 — before it crashed and burned. His column reminded me of an old joke that goes something like this:
Two men are at an auto dealership waiting for their vehicles to be serviced. One of them is a surgeon.
Through the glass, they watch a mechanic doing a major engine tear-down. One of them says: “You know Doc, sometimes I think those guys are just as skilled working on cars as you are working on people.” “Oh yeah?” the surgeon replies, “Let’s see him do that while the engine is running.”
And so it is with President Trump’s alleged business prowess. Any fool can stimulate the economy by cutting regulations. Let’s see him do it while: 1) protecting the environment, 2) safeguarding workers’ health, 3) maintaining a strong social safety net, 4) not exploding the deficit with needless tax cuts for the already-wealthy.
No one remembers — or cares — what the score was at halftime; all that matters is the score at the end of the fourth quarter. When President Obama left office in January of 2017, the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.8 percent. The unemployment rate for July 2020 (latest available data) is 10.2 percent. As schools open and then re-close, it seems unlikely the economy will recover anytime soon.
Mr. Trump’s handling of the economy is a good reason to ensure he’s a one-term president.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin