It is clear from the recollections of those who worked with Brett Misavage that the former Shikellamy administrator was beloved and admired.
Misavage, a former principal and superintendent who spent more than 30 years with the district, died this week. He had been on medical leave since June 2018. He was named acting superintendent in March 2016 and became the full-time boss on Dec. 5, 2016.
This week, colleagues remembered their former leader, who was principal at Chief Shikellamy for 15 years. During his tenure, he created a family atmosphere among educators and students, which they say still has an impact on the school today.
“He taught us to be a family,” Chief Shikellamy second grade teacher Erin Andretta said.
“He was such a leader and he would call me and ask me if everything was going OK and he would stop by the school even when he was the superintendent and walk the halls and talk to everyone,” said current Chief Shik principal Todd VanKirk. “Even as of the beginning of the school year this year he called and asked me what I needed.”
Teachers told stories of Misavage not just having conversations with students in the school, but playing football and dodgeball. He would play at recess.
In today’s constantly wired world, that personal connection can be too often absent. Many people in Misavage’s position would fire off an email or a text. Misavage clearly understood connecting with those inside the schools, teachers, students, parents, aides and more, was vital to the long-term success of the district.
That will be Brett Misavage’s legacy.