My persistent adversary, Harry Prentiss has again singled me out in a way that calls for a response. He honors me by associating me with my good friend, Trey Casimir.
Prentiss refers to a column on poverty from some weeks back. He says I said that capitalism requires poverty, but I didn’t say that. Marx said that. What I said was that American capitalism produced, after World War II, a society in which prosperity was widely shared. That was done with a graduated income tax with the richer paying a much higher rate than they do now. The government used that cash to help everybody else with benefits like the tax deduction for mortgage interest.
This postwar period, through the 1950s, is often cited nostalgically by the MAGA crowd, but they don’t think about the foundation of those good times: Government taxed the rich and helped everyone else. Now, the rich get tax subsidies and everyone else is on their own.
Prentiss says that capitalism gives everyone a chance, but not a guarantee. One of my points was that our society has rules that actually trap the poor in poverty. For example, if you are getting SSI from Social Security because you have low income, you can’t take a part time job, or they will cut your SSI.
For every poor person who makes it out of poverty (and I applaud them), there are thousands who are trapped, no matter how hard they work.
There is a misconception about socialism: It’s not where the government owns everything, but where the government is strong enough to look out for the common good, rather than leaving it to the tender mercies of large corporations seeking profit for their shareholders.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg