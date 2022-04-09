Here we go again more of the same circus at Northumberland County Jail. This fiasco has been mismanaged from the day the first block was laid. It began with forgetting to include construction costs so to make that mistake up the county commissioners then sued Coal Township for the forgotten amount.
Let me remind you Coal Township residents, the lawsuit was filed against you, the Coal Township taxpayers not the commissioners, but the taxpayers will suffer!
As reported, the guards who normally are approximately 80-strong have dwindled to as low as 32. Wow! Why did this happen? How did this happen? Why did one warden retire and his replacement last less than one week? Who was sleeping while the employee numbers dropped so drastically? In my business when one left we hired one. Did the commissioners also make budget mistakes, and by not hiring were they attempting to save payroll expenses? Did they borrow money to make prison payroll?
Commissioner Best made the statement “we are being proactive by filing a state of emergency.” Has anyone ever heard of filing a state of emergency before it occurs? The answer is no.
Commissioner Schiccatano, you had no clue on how to build a prison and even less knowledge on how to manage the institution — you have made that evident. How and why did you lose more than 50% of your staff? Why do you continue to punish the Coal Township taxpayers? After all you live here, and have made a living off of the taxpayers.
The residents of Coal Township need to be reminded how much danger you have been exposed to during the guard shortage. The No. 1 objective of any government organization is public safety.
The county commissioners have exposed not only you but also the Coal Township police to a potentially dangerous situation. In addition to the safety issue, the county commissioners have financially exposed you the taxpayers to a possible huge amount of overtime to our police department.
The county commissioners obviously do not belong on the prison board, after all, they have proven to not have the expertise. Your solution, put commissioners Klebon and Schiccatano on the county Housing Authority, think about it!
Craig Fetterman,
Coal Township