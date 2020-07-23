New COVID-19 cases are soaring above 70,000 per day and the death rate is rising again. President Trump downplayed and virtually ignored the health crisis in January and February, and continues to do so today. Tens of thousands of preventable deaths have occurred, the result of Trump’s mismanaged response and thorough lack of leadership.
As the death toll climbs past 140,000, Trump has begun wearing a mask, at least for the occasional photo op. Meanwhile he’s virtually banished Dr. Anthony Fauci from public view, essentially limiting him to podcasts and Facebook. Dr. Fauci is considered to be America’s top expert on infectious disease, yet Trump went months without speaking with him.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who will face Trump in November’s election, has committed to meeting, listening, and acting on the advice of experts like Dr. Fauci. Trump, meanwhile, gambles with American lives in order to gain political advantage.
Biden is looking to science and medical professionals, saying, “I’ll have the nation’s top medical experts and scientists ready to advise our response on day one, and I’ll actually listen to them.”
We have a clear choice for president this fall. Joe Biden will read his daily briefings, and won’t sideline experts. He will seek the expertise of scientists, not the blind loyalty of his cronies. He will work with governors and local officials, not threaten to withhold supplies or cut their funds. He will provide the leadership that Trump is unable to offer.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury