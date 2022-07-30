What makes a person a person? asked Jack D. Miller in a July 23 opinion column.
This metaphysical question with theological implications has kept philosophers and theologians busy for a couple thousand years.
After Jack haphazardly bulldozed his way through the concepts of potentiality, actuality, and the human soul he got down to real business — political pandering.
Unfortunately, he missed a good opportunity to inspire critical thought by not keeping on topic.
Every meaningful argument must start with at least one basic assumption that both parties can agree on and build on. Nothing is more basic than personhood, and the ultimate purpose of human life.
When people give things like this serious consideration they soon find out the physical, metaphysical, and theological are all connected — this revelation scares the hell out of the woke crowd.
Larry Lahiff,
Lewisburg