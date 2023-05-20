Shame on us. Shame on the 70 percent of registered voters in the Valley counties that didn’t participate in Tuesday’s primary election.
This message is on repeat, but it is once again a message many people need to hear.
Sure, many eyes have already shifted to November 2024. It’s getting all the attention already because of the high-profile names involved and the attention being paid nationally.
But the 7-in-10 local voters who didn’t vote missed a chance to make a difference right in here the Valley.
Never mind that there are people running for school board that want to ban books and get Critical Race Theory out of elementary school curricula, even though it has never been there in the first place. Someone somewhere, probably on social media, said “bad” so they jump on board.
Never mind that we have roads and infrastructure crumbling and stagnant economic development, there were still hundreds of vacancies on local ballots. Yet many will complain about jobs and roads and never do anything about it.
Never mind.
Every election is important. Municipal elections don’t have the flash of presidential elections, but they have a more direct impact on our everyday lives than any other election. And to not show up, to be blunt, is a dereliction of duty.
We elected district attorneys and county commissioners last week. We elected school board members in every district in the four-county region. We elected judges at a statewide level and district judges locally.
And 70 percent of us stayed home.
It’s more than a little sad that longtime Montour County solicitor Mike Dennehy admitted he was hoping for 50 percent turnout, but he was happy to “settle for a third.”
Even with a huge special election in Montour and parts of Northumberland County, only 31 percent of voters in Montour and 28 percent of voters in Northumberland participated. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania state House was literally in the balance and 3-in-10 showed up.
Good on Republicans, who turned out in higher numbers in all four counties. There were a lot more Republicans on the ballot.
At a time when everybody seems to have very strong, informed, “factual” and firm political opinions that they are rarely afraid to share, it is worth noting that if you don’t show up, your opinions really don’t matter.
Sure, people will still spout off on Twitter about local school directors, while not participating in any capacity. If you want your voice or opinion to matter, vote, or run for election.
If not, you have no right to complain.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.