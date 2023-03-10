As of now, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will not be on the May primary ballot in search of a third term.
That could change barring likely legal challenges after he missed the deadline to submit filing petitions to the county elections office this week, but it doesn’t excuse the fact that the two-term DA missed a deadline known to all candidates for months.
Matulewicz delivered his petitions after the elections office was to close on Tuesday. Typical business hours end at 4:30 p.m.; Matulewicz showed up closer to 5 p.m. and the timestamp on the documents — which Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips accepted — shows they were submitted at 5:01 p.m.
“The petitions were accepted as a courtesy pending review and a check with state code/statute,” Phillips said in a press release Wednesday morning.
Following that review, the petitions were tossed. “After review and consultation with the Department of State, it was determined the filing deadline was 5 p.m. for state offices and the county deadline was 4:30 p.m. on March 7,” the release stated.
Start with the fact that if anyone should understand and follow all the rules, it feels like that someone would be a lawyer. The rules, the language, have to matter. It is easy to wonder if someone who wasn’t the district attorney or another high-profile officeholder had walked in at 5:01 if the same paperwork would have been accepted.
While far from legal experts, an inevitable appeal will likely highlight the fact that petitions were accepted and the office appeared to be open after hours.
“The building was open, so evidently people were still coming in and once they started questioning what time petitions were to be collected, a call was made to the state,” Northumberland Commissioner chair Sam Schiccatano said. “The state said they collected until 5 p.m. for state offices, but they were not 100 percent sure about counties. So we took Tony’s (Matulewicz) petition and stamped them until we were sure.”
That makes sense. As does the rejection of the petitions right now based on election laws.
So for now attorney Michael O’Donnell will be the only Republican on the ballot in May; there are no Democrats. O’Donnell made the deadline, like dozens of the other candidates who have known for months that paperwork had to be to the elections office by 4:30 p.m. on March 7.
Matulewciz didn’t.
Rules and regulations need to matter.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.