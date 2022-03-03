Fred Keller continued to spout misinformation in his commentary (Feb. 25) about energy exports lowering costs and deterring Putin. First of all, there was absolutely no condemnation of Putin or his assault on the democratic sovereign nation of Ukraine. Of course, he knew had he done so he would suffer the wrath of his exalted leader who had sided with and praised Putin as a “genius “ in his attack on Ukraine. He will never disagree with Donald Trump for fear of being primaried and losing his job. With the recent redistricting he will likely lose it anyway.
Second of all, Fred espoused complete nonsense about Trump’s energy policies and accomplishments regarding the reduction of carbon emissions. He claimed that the U.S. achieved total energy independence under Trump. Actually, we achieved that under Obama, because of the energy bill he signed in 2015. Trump amplified that by signing an executive order allowing fossil fuel exploration on all federally owned land. Trump also retreated from the Paris Accord, which removed the U.S. from having to reduce carbon emissions. This takes me to the next point:
Mr. Keller then proceeded to say that under Trump, the U.S. reduced emissions by more than the next 12 emission-reducing countries combined. Of course, there was no naming of one of those 12 countries. However, if you proceed to https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/issues/energy-environment/you will find the same misinformation about the 12 emission reducing nations combined. This is a Trump administration website that contains considerable misinformation about accomplishments and successes. While it contains some accurate accomplishments, it deals in many complete falsehoods, lies and misinformation about so called achievements. You can look it up.
The reality of the Trump administration’s dealing with energy-related issues is that he expanded the exploration of fossil fuels, oil gas and coal. In fact, he said we can now produce “clean” coal. Yes, he did. This included exploration on federally owned land, including national parks. While carbon emissions in the U.S. started to decrease under Obama, and continued to do so under Trump, they actually fluctuated down in 2017, up in 2018 and back down in 2019. The U.S. continues as the second-highest carbon emitter in the world. The EU, France and Japan have reduced emissions much more than we have. So Fred got it wrong again. He chose the company line of manufactured facts that were wrong and hoped that we would accept them without a challenge. Sorry Fred, get your facts right the next time.
Hank DePerro,
Selinsgrove