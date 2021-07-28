Father John Hoke missed the overall meaning of Kerry’s “Fable of Communion” in his recent column (July 25). It was meant to be a teaching moment, similar to Jesus’ use of parables, in supporting an Open Table for Holy Communion.
Recently, some of the U.S. Catholic Bishops, the same leadership tradition responsible for covering up years of rampant child sexual abuse, inserted politics into this issue by publicly denouncing the president for taking Holy Communion because he supports a woman’s legal right to abortion within the law. At the same time, under a previous administration, the issue never came up in spite of a Catholic Attorney General putting numerous people to death, as well as countless actions to hurt the sick and poor. Fortunately, the Pope spoke out against this travesty.
My reading of the Good Book suggests Jesus invited the Denier, the Doubter, and even the Betrayer to His Last Supper. I am confident our current religious leaders hold no additional spiritual or moral authority to change this open invitation.
Ron Bonner,
Winfield