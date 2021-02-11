Dear Rep. Fred Keller,
On Jan. 6, a crowd of “ugly Americans” fomented an insurrection at the Capitol.
The “principle” at that point was defense of the nation. You missed it, Fred.
This past Thursday night, you did not vote to remove Marjorie Taylor-Greene from her committee assignments.
To do so would not have disenfranchised her Georgia constituents but, there is no way this person is competent to craft legislation. They call them “conspiracy theories” for a reason.
On the morning of Jan. 7, your vote canceled the votes of all Pennsylvanians and hence canceled your own reelection. Please resign and make it so.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg