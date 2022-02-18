Five days before the 2020 presidential election FiveThirtyEight, a data-driven analysis website, predicted nearly exactly what would happen when it came to counting votes in Pennsylvania, a premonition that has led the nation to where it is today.
Because election officials in Pennsylvania were barred from pre-canvassing millions of write-in votes — as they requested to do with the expected flood of mail-in votes amid the COVID-19 pandemic — millions of votes were delayed in counting, pushing back the official results for days.
On Oct. 29, 2020, FiveThirtyEight predicted that because Democrats were using mail-ins at a far higher rate than Republicans, “less than half of Biden’s votes would be in by 3 a.m. on election night, whereas around 70 percent of Trump’s would be reported” because mail-in counts were not finalized or some cases even started.
As FiveThirtyEight wrote then, it meant Trump had a huge lead, one built on 60 percent of the total vote counted. “But over the course of the next few days ... Biden would win two-thirds of the remaining votes, which would precipitate a 21-point shift in the overall margin from 3 a.m. on election night to the final result.”
The numbers might be off — Trump was much closer in Pennsylvania than most final polls showed — but the premise was spot on.
The delay has had devastating consequences in the ensuing 16 months. Many Americans have lost faith in an election system that works if you let it work.
During a state Senate hearing this week, bipartisan policy experts continued to push for a pre-canvassing period to prepare votes for a formal count. Ahead of the 2020 election, local election officials continually offered warnings about backups in counting votes.
“Extended periods are ripe for the spread of misinformation and disinformation, as we saw in 2020 when former President (Donald) Trump declared he won the state long before sufficient results were in. This long window was not only predictable but also avoidable,” Matthew Weil, director of the Elections Project of the Bipartisan Policy Center said during the hearing.
The option of starting the count earlier seems like a simple fix. Election officials want to start preparing the count earlier, with all of the legal and transparency measures in place required to get an accurate count.
These election officials told us once before what could happen and no one listened. Hopefully we are listening now.
