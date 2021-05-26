U.S. Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser offered their constituents — both supporters and opponents — plenty to think about last week.
Last week, the Congressmen voted in support of the bill addressing the spike in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans. The bill passed the House 364-62 — all 62 no votes were Republicans.
Good for Reps. Keller and Meuser for standing up and doing the right thing. It seemed like an easy vote, a clear sign that hate and violence of any kind will not be tolerated.
Also last week, the Congressmen voted against the creation of a federal commission to look into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The bill passed 272-175 in the House and 35 Republicans voted for the creation of the commission. The bill is likely to stall out in the Senate.
That, too, seemed like an easy vote. It sure should have been. But Keller and Meuser voted no.
We can’t understand why lawmakers wouldn’t want to learn as much as possible about the events of Jan. 6 and what led up to them. They know why it happened, instead, they bemoan partisanship and say they are ready to move on.
Meuser argued in a social media post that Democratic leaders presented a “’bipartisan commission’ related to the horrific attacks on the United States Capitol on January 6th is nothing more than a partisan investigation with predetermined findings.”
The original push for a commission was lopsidedly partisan in terms of membership and powers. What was agreed upon in the House bill was not. It calls for a 10-member commission with five Democrats — including the chair — and five Republicans — including the vice chair. The group will have subpoena power, but only if they are agreed to by the chair and vice chair.
As we have said in this space before, politics has somehow become involved in everything. Finding the truth shouldn’t be about politics.
Meuser is right, the events of that day were “horrific attacks.” The image of him being scrambled out of the House Chamber by Capitol police after he stayed to help them secure the chamber is striking, frightening and symbolic of the day.
The only reason not to want the commission is a fear of that truth, of getting it on the record for everyone to see. Instead, it’s easier to attempt to revise history rather than learn how to prevent another Jan. 6.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.