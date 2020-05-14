An article on page A2 of Saturday’s Daily Item quoted — next to a photo of Rep. Fred Keller — the following statement attributed to “House Republican leaders:” “The governor’s go-it-alone approach continues to unfairly impact Pennsylvanians who want nothing more than to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and provide for their families.”
I found the hypocrisy of this statement astonishing, after reading on Friday and Saturday that the CDC “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” spelling out those very guidelines, was rejected and ordered “shelved” by “the highest levels of the White House.” Stories about the White House’s rejection of this report ran below the fold on page A4 of Saturday’s Item and the bottom of page A3 on Friday.
Friday’s article explains, “The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team … was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.
“It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance ‘would never see the light of day,’ according to a CDC official.”
Government officials should be heeding the advice of medical professionals to safeguard the public.
Their refusal to do so — not to mention hiding that advice from the people who need it, including the business owners and faith leaders whom they claim to support — should be front-page news.
“Representatives” who claim to have constituents’ best interest in mind while supporting an administration that conceals life-saving information from the public are not fulfilling their duty.
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg