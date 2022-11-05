Geographically, there isn’t much residents of the Susquehanna Valley can do when it comes to receiving appropriate and timely preventative or emergency health care. In a lot of instances, getting to an appointment can be a hassle based on a lack of public transportation, distance from a facility or even services offered at those facilities.
So it is refreshing and welcome to see expanding options for mobile health care in the region.
As COVID-19 exacerbated the need and want for telemedicine, it also pushed forward mobile health programs at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger’s sprawling health system. This growing outreach has given more patients more convenient access closer to their homes.
Geisinger has four mobile units — RV or bus-type vehicles filled with lab space and other medical facilities — while Evangelical has a mobile medical bus. They represent an innovative health care model to help alleviate health disparities in rural areas and especially for vulnerable populations.
“These mobile units can provide services directly into communities and offer tailored high-impact health care that responds to the community’s needs,” said Andrew Zechman, the mobile medical coordinator for Evangelical Community Hospital. Evan’s unit serves patients in 35 different ZIP codes.
Evangelical’s mobile unit offers clinical services and lab work. Geisinger’s four units include a mobile mammogram vehicle, dentistry, and others with lab work and routine screenings.
The main focus of the units is preventative medicine. To make sure that patients can conveniently receive checkups or screenings in between regular visits. It means someone can visit the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Middleburg during the week, rather than drive from western Snyder County to Geisinger in Danville for short lab work or screenings.
“Our focus is to do primary care, screenings and preventative type services,” Ryan McNally, Evangelical’s director of community health initiatives. said. “We can do lab work. Every three years, as a hospital, we are required to do a community health needs assessment to evaluate what the needs are in the community. The needs assessment, through the past couple of cycles, has indicated that one of the greatest needs is preventive type health care services.”
Preventative care remains a critical part of the health care system. The easier access patients have to that care, the better the long-term outcomes will continue to be.
