While it is certainly beyond debate that Robert Beard is an educated man, his column on Jan. 31, causes questions. Maybe he was doing as Mark Twain once said “get your facts straight then you can distort them.”
He, like so many, are still obsessed with Donald Trump even as he’s out of office to the point that they miss the point of their own arguments continuously. Professor Beard calls to task our past president (I love using that term to his detractors as it causes most of them such discomfort) for the terms deep state and the swamp. I am not a conspiracy nut and find QAnon and any group like that very erratic at best, yet to deny there is a concentrated effort by media often fed by our government to turn public opinion into mass swallowing of malarkey is foolish. We are told constantly by the media what is good for us. I watch many different news outlets and I will tell you flat out that if you only listen to them without incorporating what you see and experience you’re a fool at best and deserve whatever happens to you.
What is most bothersome about Beard’s screed however is his lack of comprehension on what the, as he calls it, Trump’s Swamp is. It is not about the assistant secretaries, managers, directors and the millions of anonymous people doing their jobs. It was never about them. I am one of them on a state level so I am concerned for their well-being in everything from health, job security and compassion. However, when you look for the true Swamp People you must look at those who are on top of the pyramid. He quotes Kamala Harris in a recently published book “all public service is noble.” That’s where Mr. Beard loses his credibility. Those assistants and anonymous people are doing public service, he is correct on that point. However, if you can look at Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and even Harris and Biden as a public servant you’ve lost any shred of credibility.
We have people who are elected officials like those mentioned in the previous sentence but they are not public servants. A true public servant works for the bettering of the public for as Abe Lincoln said “for the people by the people.” I challenge you to show us when they actually do that. I am not looking for examples of an impeachment witness who could not be corroborated and I’m not saying they lied because I do not have any proof they did which is my challenge to you. Show me where they didn’t argue to have foreign interests share in a relief package for economic hardship for this country. Show me where even if they didn’t agree with the other party they at least listened to them and worked for a compromise.
Mr. Beard, I am not looking for past history, I’m looking for examples of modern times with the swamp monsters in today’s House and Senate. I don’t care which party you pick there’s now leadership available and that is going to be your true challenge. This is why I believe you no longer believe what’s real, only what you’re told. When the top choices are Biden and Trump — sir we have a huge swamp and it takes no great intellect to see that.
Harry Prentiss lives in Sunbury.