The landscape of college sports changed forever last year and will only continue to do so for one reason: Money.
Many of the press releases following Thursday’s fast-moving announcement that UCLA and USC were leaving the Pac 12 conference, based along the west coast, for the Big Ten — which extends geographically from New Jersey to Nebraska — featured the word “academic.”
For a system built around amateurism and learning, decisions about college sports, shifting conference alignment and Name, Image and Likeness rules aren’t based on academics. Sure, academics are part of the discussion, but they are far from the main reason behind Thursday’s surprising announcement.
In some regard — namely, geography — the move makes little sense. In other ways — adding brand names, expanding television markets, more money — it makes all the sense in the world.
The Big Ten footprint now hits television markets across the country, from New York to Los Angeles, with Chicago right in the middle.
USC and UCLA are storied college athletic programs, not just in the high-profile football and basketball realms, but also in the Olympic sports.
That is where the TV portion of this comes into the story.
The Big Ten is the in middle of negotiating its next television deal, an agreement expected to fetch north of $1 billion as a whole and more than $100 million annually for its member institutions. Pac 12 schools were expected to get about $60 million, a number published before the league lost two of its cash cows.
You can fund a lot of Olympic, non-revenue generating sports with that type of cash.
As The Daily Item and CNHI continue today with a five-part series regarding the one-year anniversary of the formal launch of NIL into college sports, this week’s news serves as a gentle reminder that the student-athlete, amateur model we grew up with is over.
Student-athletes have more control than ever with the ability to make money — in some cases seven figures — on their likeness, paired with updated transfer rules that offer them more flexibility than they’ve ever had.
The concern is the haves will continue to separate themselves even more on the field from the have-nots, that some conferences may get swallowed up by the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten behemoths that just keep adding high-profile programs and printing money.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, just a new thing. These universities and their student-athletes benefit greatly from the opportunities presented to them. The hope is the money doesn’t get so great that the original intent of the university is lost along the way.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.