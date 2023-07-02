The need for broadband remains significant as more and more aspects of daily life — communication, employment, medical care, education, business, retail — become increasingly more reliant on access. Availability and connectivity remain a challenge, particularly in rural areas like ours, issues that grow even more the further we get into Pennsylvania’s northern tier.
The only two things that will fix the problem are money and prioritization of the issue among key stakeholders, including those with the money and those controlling the purse strings.
Pennsylvania got a boost last week with the announcement that $1.1 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speed access is coming to the commonwealth.
“Nowadays, reliable, broadband internet access is almost as fundamental as electricity or running water. We can’t let our rural and other underserved communities get left behind due to lack of broadband access,” U.S. Sen. John Fetterman said. “This funding is a big deal and will help deliver more broadband for all people, in rural and urban areas, so that everyone has equitable access to stable high-speed internet at home.”
Making sure the money is spent wisely, and that those still locked out based on topography, geography and the reliability of surveys of Pennsylvania’s service reach, is also a critical part of allocating the funding.
Getting access to those areas lacking is going to be expensive either way. That’s why it is critical to make sure we know what we don’t know about the access homes and businesses actually have.
In an op-ed in The Daily Item last month, Sascha Meinrath, the Palmer Chair in Telecommunications at Penn State, said the biggest issue remains a lack of understanding about what reliable broadband service looks like and who actually has it.
“Pennsylvanians too often experience spotty coverage, slow service, and expensive pricing,” Meinrath wrote. “Decision makers should use every resource available to make informed choices about which areas of the state need broadband grant funding ... and we need to make sure that the government officials who are deciding how to distribute this funding use the most accurate data available.
Paired up with the mapping inconsistencies is the fact that the Federal Communication Commissioner uses 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download speeds and 3Mbps upload speeds as its definition of “broadband.” Meinrath wrote that measure is antiquated. “Given that household WiFi today serves multiple smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices, anything less than 100 Mbps is underserved by today’s standards,” Meinrath wrote.
So getting the money is great. Getting that funding spent with the greatest reach is just as important.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.