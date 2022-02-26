It is interesting reading the excuses that corporations doing business in China, and athletes who get millions of dollars from lucrative Chinese endorsements, give for their actions.
Academic institutions get millions in grants, too, and China established more than 500 Confucius Institutes around the world (despite the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party acknowledging that they were "an important part of China's overseas propaganda set-up”; most have now been rejected after their purpose became clear.)
After WWII companies here that did business with Nazi Germany were loudly criticized, sued and lambasted for doing so. The policies of torture, killing, suppression of human rights and the police state established there were cited. A similar pattern of opposition to the apartheid South African regime later occurred.
Today an even more totalitarian state exists in China but curiously these present beneficiaries are more than willing to sell out to it, refuse to confront China for its abuses, and even cowardly beg for its pardon when some criticism does leak out. Why is this? Why have so many sold out? Is it only for money? Lenin once remarked that capitalists would even sell him the rope by which he would hang them, and that has held true in spades for China.
Companies have shared their manufacturing policies and other vital information for a shot at its market, despite having the tables turned when it started to manufacture those same items with labor costs deliberately kept low, as independent labor unions are outlawed there. As a result, millions of Americans lost their jobs, but that was of little importance: It was better to save a few bucks despite the social upheaval.
Decades later we are seeing the costs even more. Our government has repeatedly caved to them even when our vital security is at risk, allowing espionage against our economy, research institutions and military. The medical establishment says little about the harvesting of organs from unwilling donors there. There are well-exposed examples of academics at Harvard and other institutions selling out for money. And just like others before them, they enjoy the benefits of living in a freer society than the one paying for their treachery.
You’ll note these people never go live there, but don’t care if others are enslaved. And that so relevant company Disney, proudly touting its diversity, equity and other woke ideals does not include black actors in scenes shown in China. Money is truly much more important.
How can a country like ours continue to survive with such enemies?
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville