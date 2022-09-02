I see President Biden pulled off the second part of his buying votes scam, forcing taxpayers again to subsidize the bills of students who voluntarily took on debt and now complain about it.
As previously reported, the majority of these benefits go to those whose families are better off. I am certain those who never went to college, and those individuals who faithfully paid off their loans, are thrilled they can again contribute taxes to those that demand others financially support them. I wonder how long it will be before the third phase is announced.
One part of Dr. Rousu’s otherwise excellent analysis of the plan (Aug. 28) made the statement that the money to pay for this must come from somewhere. While surely true in economic terms, I’m sure he also realizes that in Washington a certain group believes in the alternate fact that money grows on trees, and therefore is of unending supply, never affects inflation, and never needs repayment.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville