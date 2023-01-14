Take a look at the TV news channels and we see practically the same images that we watched two years ago. Only difference is the color of the flags and the country is Brazil.
The economy of Brazil was recovering from a crisis, with an unemployment rate of 12 percent at the time of the election, double that of five years prior. It was caused by, among other factors, poor infrastructure, excessive bureaucracy, an inefficient tax system, corruption, a recession and a surge in violent crime.
The president there, Jair Bolsonaro, has been dubbed "Trump of the Tropics." He is another cowardly president that left the country, went to Florida, complaining of stomach problems. He, along with election deniers, whipped up a mob, with rhetorical lies, that stormed their capitol, used their flag as a weapon to harm people, and vandalized the buildings...Deja Vu!
In the last two years, hundreds of that mob have been punished but the lying instigators and the "pushers" are still walking the grounds free... why?
Now after two years, the Republican party has taken over our House of Representatives after 14 unsuccessful attempts to elect the House Speaker. Those 14 attempts could not reach a consensus with Kevin McCarthy becoming the Speaker because five or more election deniers would not concede their demands. Finally, on the 15th attempt, McCarthy crash-landed and fawned, as usual, to their demands... and with the vote of another pathological liar, George Santos, got the fifth vote and was given the gavel to become the Speaker and the power of one-third of our government. McCarthy needed the vote of this known pathological liar to get the power. When many of his fellow Republicans are calling for Santos to resign, McCarthy will have nothing to do with that because he needs his vote to retain his power. Is there any integrity left in the GOP?
First order of business was to appoint a committee, headed by an election denier, to investigate the investigators, who completed their work with evidence as to what/why/how the insurrection took place in America on Jan. 6, 2021. Election deniers have been named by McCarthy to lead various committees. We've heard that they want to make medicare stronger but are planning to defund it. They want the IRS weaker so they plan to defund it. They want the military to be stronger, so they plan to defund it. They want to make Homeland Security stronger, so they plan to defund it...DUH! They want nothing more than the power to destroy our democratic way of life. There's an old saying, "that he who is given power will inevitably become an oppressor and exploiter of society." Truer words have never been spoken. We have seen it occur, twice, in two democratic countries, in the last two years.
Finally, Joe Biden won the presidency by the largest majority vote of the people in our history, over 81 million votes. The Republican deniers of the people's vote tried every way they could to overturn that vote with hate, violence and lies without any care about what the people had chosen.
We let them know, in both the latest presidential election and the midterm of 2022, that the power in our democratic America is with the people and not the few. Use that power and throw out all the deniers who are trying to destroy our democracy with their lies and violence, to control us and our country."
Ron Baker lives in Lewisburg.