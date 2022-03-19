Several months have passed since the “escape” of three monkeys during a truck-turnover in Danville carrying a reported 100 monkeys from the island of Mauritius off the eastern coast of Africa.
The event was well-reported in your newspaper. As the story developed, new information at times, contradicted earlier reports, making it difficult for reporter and reader to have a firm fix on the event.
In my opinion, there remain many important questions unasked or unanswered. Here are some:
To my eye, photographs from the scene show a small truck overturned with boxes, rather like orange crates, each carrying seemingly 10 monkeys, on the pavement, some broken from which, I assume, some monkeys took their liberty. We are now told that the animals were transported by Kenyan Air, whose usual route is from Nairobi to London, but which only recently received landing rights to JFK. This means that the animals were in the air about 18 hours, in addition to the London stopover and the supposed trip to Nairobi from Mauritius.
Neither picture shows that the animals had water or food. Under these crowded conditions, they surely lived in their own and other’s feces, saliva, and urine.
JFK has facilities with veterinarian care to process animals entering the U.S. Presumably the animals were approved for transport within the U.S., but surely not in crates jammed into a pickup truck. Usually, when most animals are moved within the U.S., specially designed trucks with AC and facilities for medical emergencies along with a veterinarian are used. We do not know who arranged the use of what appears to be a pickup truck without any facilities or what the JFK authorities knew of the animals’ origins, how they were captured, and their destination. Knowing their age is important, as professional trackers often kill a mother to collect her suckling young.
Nor do we know where the truck was headed, why it was on Interstate 80, to whom the monkeys were being sent, the condition of their health, or for what purpose they were captured and brought to the U.S.. I should be stunned to learn that there is a facility in the U.S., including then several federal facilities dedicated to research on nonhuman primates, capable of handling the arrival of 100 monkeys.
Further, we are told that several animals ‘escaped’ (sought freedom?) and were ‘missing’ for several days. In time, we read that they had been captured and euthanized (for what reason?) as they had done no harm. Later, we read that they had been captured by the use of a helicopter using warm-sensing equipment — and that once captured, they were shot — dead, surely a definitive sort of euthanasia. In my experience, the use of a large net to capture animals may not be as romantic as a heat-sensing helicopter, but it always captures an animal unharmed.
On many fronts, I sense a “monkeygate” moment. Many authorities appear to be offering stories that make no sense and lead to finger-pointing to others. Only the monkeys, innocent of human needs, seem to have suffered ... along with truth.
We need to acquire answers to the questions raised above.
By the way, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is responsible for mammals (excluding rodents) used in research and display — and transportation.
Douglas Candland lives in Lewisburg.