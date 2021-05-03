Montour County may be the smallest county in the commonwealth, but it’s a heavyweight when it comes to recreation thanks to the properties maintained by the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
During the recent Parks and Trails Cleanup Day, the organization and the Danville area’s recreational treasures got a helping hand from 90 volunteers.
The army of workers — including members of the Central Susquehanna Hammers interscholastic bicycling team, representatives from Hawkins Chevrolet and Mrs. Bronowicz’s 2nd Grade Green Team, according to commission officials — split up to clean up at the Montour Preserve, the Hess Recreation Area and Hopewell Park.
Litter and tires were collected. Fallen trees were cut and removed. Brush was gathered. The shipping container at Hopewell Park even got a fresh coat of paint, thanks in part to the Hammers.
During Monday’s MARC board meeting, Director Bob Stoudt said the crews put in 235 volunteer hours, cleaned up 25 cubic yards of trash and 21 tires.
That’s a considerable one-day haul — and it came just in time.
Starting Saturday, the commission welcomed a new boating concessionaire at Lake Chillisquaque. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The board approved the agreement April 26. Dave Decoteau signed the deal to run the service on Wednesday, when he, Stoudt and other workers installed a fishing pier, boat dock and gravel pad where the concessionaire will operate.
During the commission’s April 26 meeting, MARC board member and Danville Borough Councilman Kevin Herritt called the addition one of the most exciting things to happen on the lake in years.
We applaud the cleanup crew volunteers for getting the parks in top shape for the spring rush and the commission for bringing an exciting new feature to the preserve.
Increased excitement and the slow return to normalcy amid the pandemic could lead to a rush of visitors on MARC’s properties this year.
Inevitably — and unfortunately — it will mean the potential for more trash and tires.
Keep in mind what Hammers coach Amanda Beach said as she, fellow coaches and team members made Hopewell Park shine on April 24.
“It’s a blessing that we get to use these natural resources, so we need to take care of it, maintain it and make it sustainable,” Beach said.
Please get out and enjoy everything Montour County has to offer, but recreate respectably and responsibly so the next visitor has as good an experience as your own.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and News Editor Eric Pehowic.