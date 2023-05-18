I expected lies after the recent bank failures and they certainly have blossomed. After Silicon Valley Bank failed, Fed chair Janet Yellen said no bailout for banks and guess what? We are again protecting them from their mistakes. What she really meant when she said “But we are concerned about depositors and are focused on trying to meet their needs,” as they would still bail out venture capitalists and depositors with millions despite the past arrangement. Were we not told that smart politicians and brilliant bankers had completely fixed this type of problem after 2008s debacle?
It’s no surprise executives profited from bonuses before the collapse; they sure weren’t worried about integrity. After it failed, First Citizens Bank purchased it, receiving assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion, for about $55 billion, not only a big discount, but the FDIC will also protect the bank against potential losses on the commercial loans it bought, and guaranteed all Silicon Valley Bank deposits including those above the accounts that are usually insured. “The FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund to be approximately $20 billion,” the regulator said.
Failures of other banks followed, partly stemming from legislation passed in 2018 that lightened regulation for banks with less than $250 billion in assets. Surprisingly the Fed was critical of its own role in this failure, saying supervisors were slow to recognize blossoming problems at SVB as it quickly grew before its collapse. The report also pointed out cultural issues at the Fed, where supervisors were unwilling to be hard on management despite growing problems. Taking ownership of failure is something almost unheard of by government!
But it is the bailout in the guise of an acquisition of First Republic Bank that highlighted the massive benefits going to private interests while the public again bears the cost. Previously someone would have bought First but at a discount. Now the FDIC is financing the deal with Chase Bank; Chase loses nothing, although the public does. Chase put on a nice show, acquiring $104 billion in deposits and $229 billion in assets, plus it got another $50 billion from the government to make it all possible, plus the FDIC has taken on 80% of the losses on poor loans.
Jamie Dimon, CEO of Chase, and formerly of the Fed, will likely get a huge bonus for this deal, much of which, I suggest, will show up as campaign contributions to the right people. Democrats in Congress have been silent as expected. Republicans have also been quiet because regulations were lessened for “smaller” banks under Trump, at the behest of bankers.
Federal officials don’t call it a bailout, merely a normal buyout, but this is a collusion that socializes costs and privatizes the gains. Bailouts create perverse incentives for banks to make reckless swings with depositors’ money, knowing they will pocket vast windfalls when they connect and taxpayers will bail them out when they miss. This was definitively shown during the 2000s fiasco of bundled mortgage loans which allowed bankers to make billions in bonuses while taxpayers paid for enormous losses. These sweetheart deals with the biggest players only end in more centralization.
The Wall Street Journal put it beautifully, “There hasn’t been a more one-sided financial deal since the Dutch bought Manhattan from the Lenape Indians.” Biden lies and says all is well as the White House puts the best false face it can on it, constantly assuring the public it was not paying for that, in essence saying “Everyone just move on because everything is fine; don’t look at that man behind the curtain.” Right now, the administration is rejecting market forces for financial maneuverings. A poor homeowner in foreclosure won’t be bailed out by the government but banks will be, with their executives allowed to keep their millions despite their incompetence and favoritism. The problem of other banks holding low-interest debt in a climate of rising rates affects every bank. As the Journal puts it, “who knows what else is lurking in the financial weeds?”
In case people think these policies don’t affect them, the FDIC charges a fee to banks based on the amount of each bank’s insured deposits and the degree of risk that it poses to the FDIC; it’s now about $1.20 for every $1,000 in insured deposits. That money comes from banks lowering saving rates and increasing loan fees, so anyone using banks pays.
Despite the rhetoric surrounding the program, FDR himself was dubious about insuring bank deposits when the program started in 1933, saying, “We do not wish to make the United States government liable for the mistakes and errors of individual banks, and put a premium on unsound banking in the future.” Bankers themselves then opposed such insurance, arguing that it would create a moral hazard for bankers. My, what a change. Moral hazard now be damned!
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.