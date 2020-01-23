I’ll begin by tipping my hand: Public morality in our country is appallingly bad at times, getting less coherent as one climbs higher up social ranks. This is not exactly news and will surprise few. What is surprising to me at least is how casually the public seems to accept immorality and even approve of it in high places. And this is surprising since, generally, I find that most people seem to abide by rather strict, even rigid moral codes. However, I find also that the majority tend not to examine and evaluate the moral coherence of their lives, which is why perhaps there is so little outcry even among religious folks about immorality in high places.
Now a new show in Washington has begun focusing new light on public morality. All our senators have sworn to prosecute justice impartially in the forthcoming impeachment trial. Is it then just an astounding coincidence that virtually all of them already know despite the oath whether the president is innocent or guilty in essential lock-step with political party allegiance before the trial begins?
Perhaps my cynicism will be disappointed ... perhaps. But regardless let me assert that true morality is dependent on values and truths beyond party loyalty, that is, deriving from something higher and both more universal and timeless than an historically relative episode in early 21st Century politics.
Do either of the parties or do any of their governing actors not perceive with shame the nature of the theater in which they are performing? And do they not see that they are implicated in the destruction of morality itself along with, of course, our so-called “rule of the law” on which the continued existence of this so-called democracy depends? Does not morality, if we still believe it exists, demand that we all stand above the petty, relative, transient accidents of history as we exercise truly moral judgment?
Should not universal morality unite rather than divide us? For myself, I respect only those who put morality above party loyalty. My vision shows me that there are few of such in either party.
As Socrates famously said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” May we learn to examine ourselves before it is too late.
Barry N. Bishop,
Lewisburg