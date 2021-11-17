We are at a point that we no longer face a political question of left and right but a moral question of right and wrong. We have a political party that has gone off the rails by supporting a man that will not accept the results of an election, encourages followers to carry out an insurrection, spreads lies, downplays a disastrous pandemic, and much more. What is the only conclusion when Donald Trump wants to keep so much information from public scrutiny?
Republicans’ reactions to Trump’s transgressions are to make it more difficult to vote, ignore the insurrection of Jan. 6, keep silent when Republicans in Congress call for violence against Democrats, punish Republicans who tell the truth about Trump and condemn even those who voted for infrastructure with Democrats. If Republicans in Congress, with the exception of a few, continue to ignore the truth about Trump, our democracy remains in peril.
Behind the scenes many Republicans renounce Trump but keep silent, afraid to lose his followers. Our country needs the grass roots of Trump supporters to face the truth and encourage their leaders in Congress to publicly condemn Trump for what he really is and save our democracy. They must realize that wedge issues concerning religion, race, education, etc. used by right wing zealots are more about cosmetics than substance.
As a retired teacher I must address the attack on our schools and teachers by a political party who wants to destroy public education. Parents may have some say in what is taught in our schools but teachers and administrators have the best interests of children when deciding curriculum. Does anyone who supports funding for both public and private schools really see the consequences? Would that mean support for a private school that teaches terrorism or any crackpot idea? Would anyone want to go down the road of deciding what private schools would be acceptable?
Republicans using education or other wedge issues in the next election should be met with the cry, “Bring it on” with the hope that truth will prevail.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg