Mayoral candidates Tom Aber and Joseph Moralez have been active in Milton politics and in the community. They clearly have a desire to serve.
The Daily Item leans toward Moralez because of his vision of Milton a decade or longer out.
While we appreciate Moralez’s understanding of the inner workings of council as a sitting member, it is his desire to avoid stagnation that gives him the edge.
“One thing that frustrates me the most is the status quo, and inquiring about how we could do something to make something better in town, and hearing the answer, ‘Well, we can’t do it that way. We’ve never done it that way before.’”
Aber has run for office before and has always been active in Milton, attending council meetings. We hope he continues.
Milton is moving forward. Many eye it for growth as the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway nears opening next year.
Many are fine with the status quo because it’s comfortable. It is time Milton, like many places in our region, become comfortable being uncomfortable.
