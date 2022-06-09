Genocide is a term with such a heavy connotation that it seems almost an impossibility, but the events of WWII prove that untrue — the Holocaust involved horrors so unspeakable that the invention of the descriptor “crimes against humanity” was necessary. How did Adolf Hitler manage to execute this unimaginable act of brutality? Contrary to some beliefs, he is not solely responsible. Nazis, the German people, and individuals of other countries actively participated.
They were conditioned to accept the mass murdering of once-friends and neighbors through the systematic indoctrination of an entire generation and the “us versus them” mentality the German government perpetuated after WWI, among other tactics.
Children growing up during Hitler’s reign were introduced to the world through the Nazis’ lens of hate, which was embedded in everything from school to everyday media. “Racial science” taught how and why Jews were inferior, according to misinformation released by pseudo-scientists, and began in elementary school. Textbooks, usually containing antisemitic, ableist, and other discriminatory ideas, had to be approved by the Nazis before they were allowed in classrooms, according to “Life in Nazi-controlled Europe.” in The Weiner Holocaust Library. Hateful principles were drilled into children from every direction as they were first discovering our Earth by people they were taught to trust: mentors, parents, friends. In the book “Parallel Journeys,” Alfons Heck recalls his first memory of encountering clear antisemitism in school growing up in Hitler’s Germany: “But I figured it must be (true), since Herr Becker knew everything.” Children knew these prejudiced views as universal truths. Gradually, these beliefs grew harsher, resulting in total dehumanization of Jews. Just as it is commonplace to kill bugs or other household pests, people accepted the murdering of Jews — constant assertions that Jews were equivalent to vermin effectively numbed the population of empathy. This is not an isolated case. In Xinjiang, China, today, nearly two million Uyghur Muslims have been detained — “the largest mass incarceration of an ethnic group since the Holocaust,” according to Taddonio. “Uyghurs are not considered human (...) they are like mice being experimented on for research purposes,” according to Patrice Taddonio’s PBS Frontline piece on the topic.
Similarly to the Jews, Uyghurs in China are seen as subhuman. It seems dangerously parallel to WWII’s timeline, and yet it has continued for years without large-scale attempts against it, according to Lindsay Maizland, of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Another method used to desensitize people to the “Final Solution” was promoting an “us versus them” mindset amongst Germany’s people. After WWI, Germany fell into severe economic hardship due to the Treaty of Versailles. Expenses of the war plus hyperinflation crippled the country, leaving millions jobless, according to NPR’s “The Economic Catastrophe That Germany Can’t Forget.”
In the midst of their suffering, the stab-in-the-back legend blaming Germany’s WWI defeat against Jewish traitors spread quickly, purposefully disseminated by the government. It diverted large amounts of animosity away from them and toward Jews and others who were stereotyped as “traitors,” according to “World War I: Aftermath” in the Holocaust Encyclopedia.
A contributing factor to Hitler’s ascension was that “he gave (people) someone to blame for Germany’s troubles,” according to Eleanor Ayer’s “Parallel Journeys.” Newspapers released headlines such as “What to do with Jews?” and “Jews for sale — who wants them? No one!” Antisemitism skyrocketed. The Nazi party took advantage of this to begin planting seeds of their ultimate plan to eradicate the Jews: they claimed survival of the “Aryan” race depended on the extermination of all Jews.
This concept — the act of viewing a certain group as alien and different from oneself—is defined as “otherization” and effectively reduces empathy towards groups on the receiving end, according to Ufuk Topkara in The American Institute for Contemporary German Studies. One modern-day example of otherization is the drastic increase in hate crimes against East-Asian people as a cause of the COVID-19 virus. The first case was contracted in Wuhan, China, and it quickly spread, sending the globe into lockdown and causing over 900,000 deaths in the U.S. alone to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As people attempted to adjust to social distancing measures, malice toward people of Asian descent rose.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump dubbed COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” according to Laura Kurtzman, of the University of California San Francisco, which furthered beliefs that Chinese people, and by extension, all East-Asians (due to the stereotypical thought that “Chinese” is an umbrella term for all from that region of Earth), were to blame for the upheaval of ordinary life, correspondingly to the way that harmful stereotypes about Jews were propagated by the Third Reich.
This led to a spike of 149% in anti-Asian hate crimes between 2019-2020, said Claire Meyer of the security firm ASIS, as they were viewed as an “other” that was to blame.
The Holocaust was not caused by the actions of one individual, although it is a common idea that Adolf Hitler alone is responsible. Other active participants, such as the Nazis, the German people, and individuals from other countries, were conditioned to accept brutal mass murdering of once-friends and -neighbors through tactics that included but are not limited to systematic indoctrination of an entire generation and the promotion of othering Jews among many groups of people. It is important to remember that although genocide and the events of WWII seem impossibly cruel, they will repeat themselves if society doesn’t recall how and why they transpired. Parallels to history’s proceedings are already beginning to emerge. We cannot allow any crimes of such scale to run their course again.
Katelyn Chen wrote this for the Days of Remembrance high school essay contest and won first place. She is from Lewisburg.