Possible development in the eastern portion of Snyder County is on hold as officials who oversee the region’s wastewater treatment play games with new hookups.
The eight-member Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority placed an unfortunate moratorium on new connections to its sewer system. The move comes after Selinsgrove borough requested a revision to its service agreement with ESCRA as the authority seeks a $10 million loan for upgrades to its facility on the Isle of Que. ESCRA wants municipal members — Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township and Penn Township — to support the low-interest loan. Selinsgrove is taking the opportunity to update lapsed service agreements.
Seems like both sides have legitimate concerns. ESCRA needs the money to upgrade its facility and wants to lock in a good rate; Selinsgrove wants to reset its service agreement following previous legal issues between the two.
This is the wrong reason to put a moratorium in place. A shutdown should not be a negotiating tool. It could possibly hinder potential growth in the eastern portion of the county.
“How am I supposed to market (property) when they can’t connect to the sewer. It’s an instant ‘no-go’” said developer Robert Grayston, who continues to purchase property throughout the county with hopes of developing, including areas along the Routes 11-15 corridor.
“It will stifle growth in the county,” Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said, calling the lockdown “a nasty move in negotiations.”
Members of the ESCRA board have not returned repeated calls from The Daily Item in recent weeks about the moratorium. We have filed a Right To Know request for meeting minutes and financial records.
We don’t doubt the 40-year-old wastewater plant needs the $10 million in upgrades. But why take this approach, even if it represents a brief delay? Developers from outside the region eyeing Snyder County as a landing spot won’t take a second look if they see what Grayston did, the inability to access a critical service to development.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine was right when he said there are two different issues on the table right now. The moratorium “isn’t good for anybody” Hovenstine said, noting the “two different battles. Let’s not leverage one against the other.”
It seems like a logical and appropriate response to the short- and long-term benefit of everyone involved.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.