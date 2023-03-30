There are some mixed results and emotions about the response of Sunbury business owners in recent weeks.
The good news is about four dozen business and property owners attended a meeting this week about the upcoming mandatory commercial property inspections set to begin in the city in the coming weeks.
The bad news is that only a handful of business owners showed up for a meeting the previous week hosted by Sunbury Revitalization, Inc. to discuss how city leaders, business owners and SRI can collaborate to lift the downtown.
Both meetings focus on the future of the city. Both, at their core, have the betterment of the city as their goal. They were worth our attention and attendance.
The fact that 50 owners showed up to learn more about the upcoming inspections is a good thing. The inspections are designed to keep city properties in tip-top shape, so they can stay open, attract foot traffic and even more businesses to the downtown. The goal of the inspections — which do come with a $200 fee that business owners should be able to manage once every three years — is to hopefully ensure that what happened with the shuttered Dollar General storefront — several closures for violations which led to the eventual permanent closure of the shop — does not become a common occurrence.
Clearly, there was interest in learning more about the inspections, so business owners were invested in the dialogue.
The same can’t be said for the preceding SRI meeting, where SoulFrito owner Edwin Santana was one of a few business owners to attend the meeting to discuss how everyone can work together.
It was a disappointing turnout, especially when you hear that building relationships with other businesses is something Santana wants to see.
“I wanted to hear how they are going to help,” he said. “I think it’s great to see everyone coming together but we need to keep the engagement because we can all do great things in Sunbury.”
Those attending the SRI meeting all said they want to see the city’s downtown re-emerge. People are trying, they are trying to get the right people in the room at the same time.
They just need more of them to show up.
Another meeting with SRI and downtown business owners is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Albright Center.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.