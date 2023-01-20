The growing number of law enforcement agencies across the Valley, state and nation adding body cameras to their tool kit is a good thing, for both the officers and the citizens they are charged with protecting.
A handful of local municipal police departments, the state police and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s office have been wearing the technology for a year or longer. Some of those body cameras have been complemented by additional video recording devices being added to the patrol vehicles. All of the data is automatically stored on department servers to be saved as evidence and for training opportunities.
The devices can be incredibly beneficial to everyone. For trained officers, they can offer valuable training feedback upon review. For the general public, they offer a level of protection and accountability at a time when many don’t trust law enforcement.
Feedback, accountability, and transparency are all good things.
Body camera footage shows the split-second decisions officers must make in some instances, showing how the routine shifts to critical, life-threatening incidents in a moment. Watching some of these videos can be disorienting for the layperson, which is why the camera’s use as a training tool can be invaluable to help officers react in an appropriate manner instead of thinking about how to react.
“Cameras don’t lie,” Northumberland County Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens said this week. “This is another tool we needed and they are being put to good use.”
According to a study from the UNLV Center for Crime and Justice Policy, cameras “enjoy a great deal of public support and are generally believed to be a mechanism for reducing police use of force, reducing complaints of officer misconduct, and enhancing the transparency of policing.”
A research summary following a body-worn camera experiment within the Las Vegas Police Department noted that “Officers with body-worn cameras had fewer complaints of misconduct than their control group counterparts. The percent of officers with body-worn cameras that generated at least one complaint decreased from 54.6% to 38.1%. By comparison, the percent of officers in the control group that generated at least one complaint decreased from 48.0% to 45.5%.”
Additionally, the survey reported officers with body-worn cameras had fewer incidents of use of force.
This is valuable data that show the effectiveness of these tools when used properly across all lanes, as training, accountability and transparency tools that can benefit everyone.
