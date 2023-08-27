A recent settlement that will require election officials to record and publicly report issues with voting machines feels like a good thing at a time when a growing number of voters continue to express frustration and skepticism with the system as a whole.
Concise, reasonable and meaningful language will need to be put into place ahead of the rollout designed to boost accountability and transparency in elections. Some election officials, while saying they welcome the increased transparency, have also voiced concerns over the possible use of the data to continue to undermine election integrity with spin and out-of-context or incorrect assumptions.
The settlement emerged out of a lawsuit filed in 2019 looking at complaints about a touchscreen voting system. The machines, the suit noted, badly undercounted a judicial race in Northampton County, which audits showed was the result of human error in formatting the ballot, the Associated Press reported. Advocates who filed the suit argued they were stonewalled, not getting the information they sought regarding the issues in a timely manner.
This latest change would require election officials to issue a timely public report if the system malfunctions. According to the AP, “counties must compile a record of all malfunctions reported to it that prevented or delayed voting, vote-counting or reporting results.” Election officials will have 60 days to send reports to state officials; The state will have another 45 days to release the reports publicly.
That seems like a reasonable expectation, although some may argue that’s still a long time.
“You can have rumors swirling around, or you can have facts on the ground and real transparency and real accountability, and that’s why this new requirement is a big advance,” said Rich Garella, who was part of the suit with the National Election Defense Coalition, Citizens for Better Elections and a dozen others.
Some election officials said they welcome the additional layer of accountability and don’t foresee a significant issue, although some have legitimate concerns about what will be required to be reported.
“It’s a good concept, but the details are going to impact how much we’re going to have to try to track,” said Jim Allen, Delaware County’s elections director. “If a scanner simply jams, that’s not a malfunction. That could be caused by user error.”
So exact details and expectations will be crucial moving forward. The measure makes sense, offering transparency and accountability. And that is never a bad thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.