The school system claims to be educating students and preparing them for a bright future. Yet as many students leave their high school, they find themselves struggling to make a plan for the rest of their lives.
Through all the years of school, we are told that we don’t necessarily need to go to college to be successful, but the system does a very poor job of exposing us to the other paths we could potentially take.
College is the most common step to take because it is what we are being led to. We are constantly being told “be sure to take this class, it will put you on the right track for your career” or “keep your grades up so you can get into a good school.” Attending college is the customary choice that many students make, which is not an issue because college may be the right fit for them.
A number of students go to college because it is the path that they know the most about.
They know how to fill out their college applications and search for what school is good for their interests.
The education system internalizes the idea that students are going to attend college, and do an inadequate job of displaying other potential career paths. Along with post-secondary education, the system does not provide a sufficient way to find what career is best suited for students.
I, along with many others, struggle with deciding what job I want to pursue later in life. I had dreamed of being a teacher for a good majority of my time attending school because that’s the path I was put on. I mentioned that being a teacher sounds interesting in middle school, and since then I have been pushed to job shadow teachers, take classes that will benefit me for this career, and research colleges with highly-rated education majors.
I was never given the chance to change my mind or even give it a second thought. After doing some research in my personal time, I now see the bigger picture and know that there are so many more options than the jobs that high school has encouraged me to pursue.
The current education system that is in place needs to be reevaluated for the sake of all students’ futures.
We deserve to have better exposure to the possibilities of our lives.
Sara Harter,
Mifflinburg Area High School