The misleading falsehoods from Rep. Fred Keller continue. His statement published Jan. 29 and letter on Feb. 5, both regarding the Keystone XL pipeline, confuse reality. The Keystone XL and natural gas pipelines are two distinctly different forms of energy production (crude oil and natural gas, respectively) as stated previously. But my point is that the 300,000 Pennsylvania jobs number Keller claims will be impacted by President Biden’s action of halting the operation of Keystone XL, is flat out wrong.
The 2020 Energy Employment Report from the files of the state’s Department of Environmental Protection shows the total of all forms of energy jobs in Pennsylvania to be around 300,000. The job numbers for individual categories are (all numbers are approximate): Motor vehicles, around 80,000 jobs; energy efficiency, 70,000; fuels, 53,000; transmission, distribution, and storage, 44,000; and electric power generation, 20,000. The fuels category breakdown is reported to be; natural gas, 24,000 (other sources say 26,000); petroleum (crude), 24,000 (other sources say 26,000); coal,10,000; and nuclear, 5,000 jobs.
Further, Mr. Keller has the audacity, the unmitigated gall to accuse President Biden of “dismantling the national security progress America made over the last four years.” You, with your fellow Republicans, have propagated “The Big Lie” about the election results and have whipped up the torrent of hate, fear and fury (hence your new elevated position of Assistant Whip) that has desecrated our Capitol, killed five people, and severely endangered our national security coming from efforts of our own fellow Americans! How stupid do you think we are?
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg