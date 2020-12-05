State Rep. David Rowe’s sponsorship of a resolution seeking to decertify the election results — which show that Joe Biden is the clear winner in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — should be a source of embarrassment and fear for all of his constituents.
His relentless pandering and promotion of President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of fraud is an affront to every Pennsylvanian who cast a vote in this election. The reason that there are “concerns” about the results is quite simply because of people like him, who promote these absolutely baseless claims. The ability to safely vote via absentee ballot was approved by the Republican-controlled legislature well prior to the election. The fact that the majority of those who chose to avail themselves of this option were Democrats (because Trump exhorted his followers not to vote by mail!) does not mean that those results were fraudulent. Claiming that there are “irregularities” that would merit disenfranchising every Pennsylvania voter by allowing the legislature to appoint its own electors should be terrifying to every single citizen of this state who believes in the institution of democracy.
Just like his recent post to Facebook in which he flouted regulations put into place for the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, in this issue Rowe clearly does not have the interests of those he represents at heart. It’s all about grandstanding and self-promotion.
Amy Gaines,
Mifflinburg