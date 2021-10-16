Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned this week after multiple racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails were made public. Gruden had to go and he shouldn’t be the only casualty.
His resignation must be precedent-setting. It is naive to think there aren’t many others like him out there, including in our region, with obtuse, inappropriate and often disgusting language.
Instead of recasting what Gruden — and far too many of his ilk in and out of football — think, go find the clip of first-year Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley and his response to the news.
That is what we should be discussing, a way forward, a way to come closer.
Maybe the 38-year-old coach, in his first year, represents the next generation of leaders, a group that can push for real change, far beyond the football field and all across the world. We can hope.
In response to the news of Gruden’s departure, Staley talked of a level of trust marginalized groups often lack because they know what many think, particularly in private.
They know too many people draw snap conclusions based on a small bit of information rather than get to know the person as an individual. The conclusions are often unreasonable, based on sexual orientation, religious beliefs, skin color or some other benign factor. The ignorance is pervasive and tiring.
Staley is correct in his assessment those mentioned are often “guarded and skeptical” because of emails like those Gruden sent over the course of years. For them, “trust is really hard to achieve.”
We need to set the example every single day, so the people talked about in those emails don’t need to feel that way.”
Bravo coach.
There are people in our Valley that are made to feel this way. Working together, we can and should make it stop by taking this message, also from Staley, to heart: “It’s about kindness and lifting people and respecting people you don’t know,” Staley said. “I think that’s such a big part. Listening to people and learning about people. What you will discover is we have so much more in common than not.”
Sounds like a lesson a lot of us could hear and learn from right now.
