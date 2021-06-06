As the economy begins its build-back from the devastating effects of COVID 19, many workers are having difficulty re-entering the workforce. It’s not because jobs aren’t available — how many “Now Hiring” signs do you pass every day? — it’s because too many people, particularly women, are at home due to a lack of affordable child care or due to continued remote learning.
Access to programs was a significant issue even before the pandemic. It has grown over the past 15 months, reinforcing what many already knew.
Tracey Campanini, Deputy Secretary of the Office of Child Development and Early Learning in the Department of Human Services said during a virtual summit of the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission that 686 day care centers closed permanently during the pandemic. Fortunately, nearly 500 opened.
Try to find a spot for a child in the Valley right now at a daycare center. In previous special reports done by The Daily Item, parents have told us of being on multiple waiting lists for weeks and months.
As with most issues, a broad-brush approach will not work; there are simply too many tentacles for a 30,000-foot view to be effective.
Experts already know the problems: Lack of high-quality access, cost, transportation, staff coming and going.
It will require more investment to make a real impact on the lives of our children and allow more parents to get back to work.
During the summit, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the federal government has made some short-term investments to help make child care more affordable, including $39 billion in American Rescue Plan funding directed at child care. Of that total, more than $1.1 billion came to Pennsylvania, including $455 million for expanded child care assistance and another $728 million for child care stabilization funding.
“If we’re going to get our economy out of the ditch, we must support children and working parents much more robustly,” Casey said. “Even before the pandemic, many families struggled to access quality, affordable care and federal early childhood programs have reached only a fraction of eligible children and families. About five out of six eligible children do not receive benefits.”
That has to change.
The dollars spent on early childhood learning always represent a smart investment, perhaps now more than ever.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.