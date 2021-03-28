The Wolf administration’s lack of transparency with key data and information regarding its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to follow a disappointing trend.
This time it comes in the form of another use of often mis-used Disease Prevention and Control Law to keep information Pennsylvania residents should know from public view and potential scrutiny.
The Department of Health denied a records request from Spotlight PA for documentation of vaccine doses that providers were unable to administer because of damage, expiration, or other factors. Spotlight did not seek any information that would have identified any patients. Providers are required to self-report whenever a dose of vaccine is “compromised,” and offer an explanation why. Doses tossed for any reasons other than expiration or broken vials must be accompanied by an incident report. Spotlight is appealing the decision.
State health officials cited the 1955 Disease Prevention and Control Law to deny the information. The law is designed to keep information on contagious diseases confidential. Legal experts argue it also gives the state “discretion” over deciding what records to make public in the “interest of transparency.”
When dealing with transparency, permitting “discretion” to any government entity that fits under the Right to Know Law jurisdiction is always a bad idea. Rarely do they lean toward transparency.
Gov. Wolf repeatedly has said he wants transparency to be a staple of his administration. Officials too often go out of their way to do the opposite.
They did it early in the pandemic when they quickly shut down businesses when COVID surged across the state. No real answers were provided as to why some businesses were ordered closed while similar enterprises stayed open.
Case and death data from long-term care facilities have remained inconsistent. State health officials say the only numbers on state databases are from facilities that report to them, and not all facilities routinely do.
While Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and the Department of Health have made some difficult but smart decisions in handling the pandemic over the past year, they must understand public scrutiny over the state’s response is also required.
Pennsylvania is getting better at rolling out the vaccine, but still is far behind. Statewide eligibility remains in 1A — including front-line health care workers, nursing home residents and adults over 16 with certain medical conditions — while other states have opened it up to all people over the age of 18.
Very few assets are as valuable as a vial of COVID-19 vaccine right now. How those doses are being handled is of public interest. The fact that state officials don’t think so speaks volumes, even as they preach transparency.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.