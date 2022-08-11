Over the past few weeks, we hope you didn’t miss announcements that two local residents have jumped into the political arena for this fall’s general election. It is always a good thing to see competitive races on the ballot because democracy is built on choices.
In the race for the newly drawn 15th U.S. Congressional District, former Lewisburg mayor and Councilman Mike Molesevich will challenge incumbent Glenn Thompson. In the 107th District, Ryan Mock has started a write-in campaign to challenge Joanne Stehr to replace outgoing Rep. Kurt Masser.
Molesevich will appear on the November ballot. Mock, of Coal Township, faces a more difficult challenge with a write-in campaign.
You may have noticed that more and more blank spots are on ballots over the course of recent elections. Not only are incumbent candidates rarely seeing primary challengers, some — including local state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe — won’t face an opponent in the fall either.
That, unfortunately, is not unusual. More than 40 percent of the races for the Pennsylvania State House — 86 of 203 — have already been decided unless someone like Mock is able to mount a successful write-in campaign. Each district in the commonwealth has about 65,000 residents, which means about 5.6 million Pennsylvanians won’t have a choice to make when it comes to state representatives in the fall.
Add to that the number of vacant spots without candidates from any party and you can see the reason to applaud those who do stand up to run for office. Many of those blank slots are for offices people know little about — local auditor, constable — but many are township supervisors or city council members.
The chances don’t appear great for Molesevich or Mock but that isn’t the point. Molesevich, who previously challenged Tom Marino for a seat in Congress, is going up against an incumbent who has represented a lot of the geographic area covered in the new 15th District for a long time. After announcing a write-in campaign, Molesevich did get the required signatures to get onto the fall ballot. Any time a write-in candidate like Mock makes a push, it is a challenge. A successful run means real-grass roots effort to get the word out and then voters to the polls with the information they need, including how to write in a candidate.
More names on ballots mean more choices for voters. It means issues, agendas and voting records are brought front and center for voters.
There is no better way to learn about a candidate than for them to face a challenger.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.